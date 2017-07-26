“The Simpsons” creator Matt Groening is swapping Springfield for a medieval kingdom in a new animated adult comedy series called “Disenchantment” for Netflix, the streaming platform said on Tuesday.

“Disenchantment” will follow a princess named Bean, voiced by “Broad City” actress Abbi Jacobson, her friend Elfo (Nat Faxon) and her demon Luci (Eric Andre) in the crumbling kingdom of Dreamland, Netflix said.

The series, which will debut ten episodes starting in 2018, will include creatures such as ogres, harpies, trolls and “lots of human fools.”

“Disenchantment will be about life and death, love and sex, and how to keep laughing in a world full of suffering and idiots, despite what the elders and wizards and other jerks tell you,” Groening said in a statement.