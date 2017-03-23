Both are dedicated “America firsters”

Aside from the obviously glaring physical similarities between one of the last, true-blue, and greatest US Presidents in American history, Andrew Jackson, such as both of their honest, forthright, direct, and straightforward verbal delivery styles as well as their flaming red fiery hair and piercing blue eyes, there are other, more subtle, but essential similarities as well:

(1) both are dedicated “America firsters,” and care more about the welfare and condition of the United States and its citizenry, than with stupid foreign wars and foreign entanglements designed to weaken and exploit America’s money, troops, and good will;

(2) both are “pro-morality,” grounded in Christian foundations and beliefs, rather than the “Luciferian” doctrines of progressivism which seek to challenge and ridicule fundamental and common sense American value systems, now apparently being defended today by only one other leader in the world, Russian President Vladimir Putin;

(3) both are being viciously attacked by international deep state bankers, wherein Andrew Jackson’s greatest achievement and victory according to himself, was when he said “I killed the banks” – referring to his monumental accomplishment of not renewing in 1833 the Second Bank of the United States, the country’s national bank, fore-runner of the Federal Reserve established in 1913 by the same evil forces – Jackson used his executive power to remove all federal funds from the bank, in the final salvo of what is referred to as the “Bank War” – today Donald Trump is under seige and attack by these very same international bankers, who desperately want to keep him out of office for fear that he will repudiate or renegotiate their usurious and inflated 23 Trillion Dollar Debt;

(4) Andrew Jackson, the epitome of the frontiersman, objected to the bank’s unusual political and economic power, and to the lack of congressional oversight over its business dealings, and this is the same power structure that Donald Trump is railing against;

(5) Andrew Jackson, known as “obstinate and brutish” but a “man of the common people,” called for an investigation into the bank’s policies and political agenda as soon as he settled into the White House in March 1829 – to Jackson, the bank symbolized how a privileged class of businessmen oppressed the will of the common people of America, and he made clear that he planned to challenge the constitutionality of the bank, much to the horror of its supporters – in response, the director of the bank, Nicholas Biddle, flexed his own political power, turning to members of Congress, including the powerful Kentucky Senator Henry Clay and leading businessmen sympathetic to the bank, to fight Jackson – today, the bankers employ the mainstream media and “useful idiot protected classes,” such as organized and mafia-like extremist feminists, extremist black lives matters groups, extremist minority groups, and extremist homosexual groups to blaspheme, attack, defame, slander, libel, entrap, intimidate, threaten and harass Donald Trump, instead of the bankers using their previously bought off congressmen and senators (and presidents) to do their dirty work;

(6) Both were victims of attempted assassination (Andrew Jackson with the physical attempt by a stupid ineffective gunman on the steps of the US Capitol) and Donald Trump both physically as well as by the political character assassination in today’s Mainstream Media, using the false and hollow allegations that Donald Trump is somehow a racist, homophobe, anti-semite, or anti-feminist misogynist, with all of these false attacks coming from, originating with, paid for, and funded by the very same, elitist, hypocritical, deep state international bankers;

(7) both defended the honor of their wives after they were attacked – In 1806, Andrew Jackson killed a man in a duel over a matter of honor regarding his wife Rachel when they called her a “bigamist,” while Donald Trump aggressively defended the honor of his wife Melania when she was defamed, slandered, and libeled in the press as an “illegal immigrant, a “prostitute” or whatever other character assassination they tried to use against her – Andrew Jackson said that he could forgive those who insulted him, but that he would never forgive the ones who attacked his wife;

(8) both Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump enjoyed plurality in both electoral and popular votes against all major candidates, but both were undermined and attacked by the mainstream media and members of the Congressional House of Representatives and the Senate, owned by the international central bankers;

(9) both were heavily involved in purchasing land and making real estate deals – In 1794, Jackson formed a business with lawyer and planter John Overton “for the purpose of purchasing lands as well as those lands without as within military bounds” – Donald Trump is arguably the most famous and well respected real estate developer and land purchaser the world has ever known – and Andrew Jackson was one of the three original investors who founded the entire city of Memphis, Tennessee, in 1819;

(10) in the midst of the rampant institutionalized racism and discrimination of his times, Andrew Jackson was actually considered a “trailblazer” in race relations and actually went against the grain to treat minorities with greater respect and freedom than his contemporaries, while Trump also treats minorities very well within his Trump Organization as well, in stark contrast to the nonsensical and false attacks he receives on a daily basis by the Mainstream Media that he is somehow a “racist;”

(11) Andrew Jackson is associated with “Jacksonian Democracy,” or the spread of democracy by passing political power from established elites to ordinary voters, and “The Age of Jackson” shaped the national agenda and American politics like Thomas Jefferson, such as “peace, commerce and honest friendship with all nations; entangling alliances with none” – which further typifies Donald Trump’s desires to work with Russian President Vladimir Putin and other nations to destroy ISIS, rather than provoking them into World War 3, also wishing to work with other nations to make America liked, and the world, a better place for all of earth’s people;

(12) Jackson advocated Republican values held by the Revolutionary War generation, and his presidency held a high moralistic tone with a limited view of states rights and the federal government – Jackson feared that monied and business interests would corrupt republican values, and Donald Trump echoes these same exact sentiments in all of his speeches;

(13) Jackson believed that the president’s authority was derived from the people, and his choice of Cabinet Members, instead of choosing party favorites or establishment types, instead selected “plain businessmen,” while Trump also favors businessmen over career politicians and establishment figures;

(14) Andrew Jackson was plagued by horrifically false and defamatory rumors that he was somehow misogynistic and “against womens’ virtues” in such ridiculous scandals as the “Petticoat Affair,” or “Eaton affair,” – and the organized extreme feminist conspiracy (owned and controlled by international bankers) attacking Trump is based on the same false and hollow types of character assassinations, designed to discredit both him and his candidacy;

(15) Donald Trump famously has been declaring for nearly 30 years that “foreign nations need to pay their dues to the United States” for such things as military protection, as well as calling for them to honor better trade deals – in 1834, the non-payment of reparations by the French government drew Andrew Jackson’s ire and he became impatient, and in his December 1834 State of the Union address, Jackson sternly reprimanded the French government for non-payment, stating that the US federal government was “wholly disappointed” by the French, and demanded that Congress authorize trade reprisals against France;

(16) Foreign nations were also routinely chagrined by Andrew Jackson’s “America-first” policies and willingness to disparage and antagonize foreign countries “taking advantage of America,” and feeling insulted by Jackson’s words, the French people demanded an apology – in his December 1835 State of the Union Address, Jackson refused to apologize, just like Master Deal-Maker Donald Trump when irritating foreign nations such as the United Kingdom and Mexico with his “America-first” words, with Andrew Jackson stating that he had a “good opinion of the French people and his intentions were peaceful,” but that he believed that the French government was purposely stalling payment – the French government accepted Jackson’s statements as sincere and in February 1836, American reparations were finally paid;

(17) Both Andrew Jackson and Donald Trump have been viciously and falsely accused of having a quick temper – of Andrew Jackson a famous historian named Brands said: “His audacity on behalf of the people earned him enemies who slandered him and defamed even his wife, Rachel…he dueled in her defense and his own, suffering grievous wounds that left him with bullet fragments lodged about his body” – however, other historians such as Remini stated that Jackson was in control of his rage, and used it (and his fearsome reputation) as a tool to get what he wanted in his public and private affairs – Brands also noted that Andrew Jackson’s opponents were terrified of his temper: “Observers likened him to a volcano, and only the most intrepid or recklessly curious cared to see it erupt…his close associates all had stories of his blood-curling oaths, his summoning of the Almighty to loose His wrath upon some miscreant, typically followed by his own vow to hang the villain or blow him to perdition…given his record – in duels, brawls, mutiny trials, and summary hearings – listeners had to take his vows seriously” – all of this could honestly have been written about Donald Trump himself;

(18) As was said above, both cut dashingly tall and large figures, and both sported a shock of bright, unruly, and fiery red hair and deep blue piercing eyes – Andrew Jackson was an imposing figure, standing at 6 feet, 1 inch (1.85 m) tall (very tall for that time period), and weighing between 130 and 140 pounds (64 kg) on average – Trump is virtually his twin.