Setya Novanto Officially Named in KPK Most Wanted List

The Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) has named House of Representatives Speaker Setya Novanto in its most wanted list. Spokesman Febri Diansyah said that the decision has been made after Novanto skipped KPK questioning in the electronic identity cards (e-KTP) graft case.

“We haven’t heard about him as of sunset; the KPK leaders eventually decided to send notice to the National Police and NCB Interpol and named the person in question on the most wanted list,” Febri said in Jakarta on November 16.

The spokesman explained that the KPK team has come to Setya Novanto’s house in South Jakarta to pick him.

The decision to name the Golkar Party chairman on the most wanted list was made after he had failed to turn himself into the KPK as a suspect in the e-KTP case.

Setya Novanto is currently hospitalized in West Jakarta after having an accident on Thursday night.