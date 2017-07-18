The Indonesia Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) said House Speaker Setya Novanto is suspected of having key role in setting the budget for the procurement of electronic identity cards in 2011–2012 that ended in big corruption.

“Mr Setya Novanto via Andi Agustinus is suspected of playing an important role both in the process of planning and discussing the budget at the DPR and in the process of goods procurement and service of e-ID cards. Setya Novanto was believed to have created a condition to determine the participants and winner of tender for the e-ID card procurement,” said KPK chairman Agus Rahardjo said here on Monday.

On Monday, KPK announced that Setya Novanto had been named a suspect in the e-ID card corruption case. Novanto is facing a jail term of up to 20 years and a fine of up to Rp1 billion if found guilty.

The DPR approved a budget of Rp5.9 trillion for the e-ID card procurement projects after several meetings in July-August 2010. Meanwhile, Andi Agustinus, a businessman that awarded the contract for the e-ID card procurement already had several meetings with Setya Novanto, Anas Urbaningrum and Nazaruddin of the Democrat Party considered to have strong influence over other lawmakers.

Andi acknowledged to have given “fee” for lawmakers and senior officials of the Home Affairs Ministry.

The budget was than split with 51 percent or Rp2.662 trillion were used for the procurement of the e-ID cards; and the rest were embezzled to be split between senior officials of the Home Affairs Ministry including Irman and Sugiharto, lawmakers of the Commission II of DPR.

Setya Novanto, Andi Agustinus each Anas Urbaningrum and M Nazarudin each had a share of Rp574.2 billion.