Setya Novanto Arrives in RSCM Covered in Blanket

House of Representatives (DPR) speaker Setya Novanto was transferred to Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital in Central Jakarta from the Medika Permata Hijau Hospital, West Jakarta. He arrived at the 24 Hour Executive Clinic at 13:15.

When taken out from the ambulance, the Golkar Party chairman was on a stretcher, his entire body covered by a beige blanket. After entering the clinic, security officers immediately closed the glass door. A number of hospital security guards and police officers were also seen guarding at all access to the clinic.

Setya had an accident on Thursday night after the car he rode in hit a power pole. He was rushed to Medika Hospital and was reported to have suffered severe injuries but had received initial treatment in the emergency room.

Before news of the accident, Setya Novanto was reported to have disappeared from his home hours before the Corruption Eradication Commission (KPK) came to arrest him on Wednesday night, November 15. The KPK waited while searching his home, but the e-KTP graft suspect didn’t come home.

His lawyer, Fredrich Yunadi, said that Setya Novanto did not try run away, but he had something to do out of town. After returning, Setya Novanto was planning to come to the Golkar DPD meeting.