The Democratic Party is in wait-and-see mode before determining whether to support incumbent gubernatorial candidates Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama-Djarot Saiful Hidayat or the challengers Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno.

The party’s advisory board chairman EE Mangindaan said Friday that the party had yet to make a decision regarding which candidate would receive support from the party led by former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono in the upcoming second round of the Jakarta gubernatorial election, after its nominees Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Sylviana Murni lost in the first round of the race.

“The important thing is that Agus graciously congratulated both Ahok and Anies for making it into the second round,” Mangindaan said.

Quick count results after the first round of the election showed Ahok-Djarot on top, followed by Anies-Sandiaga in second place and the Democratic Party’s Agus-Sylviana in third place.