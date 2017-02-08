Democratic Party chair and former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono gathered party executives from all provinces in Jakarta on Tuesday evening, conveying a message to the government that it had to give serious attention to justice, diversity and freedom.

“These three issues have become widely scrutinized by the public. It does not mean, however, that the government has become negligent [in responding to problems related to justice, diversity and freedom]. Let’s say this serves as a wake up call for the government and all of us,” Yudhoyono told the gathering at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC) building in South Jakarta.

Yudhoyono, who has been actively complaining to the government through his Twitter account of late, underscored the need for the President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo administration to provide social, economic and legal justice “for all”.

While speaking on legal justice, Yudhoyono claimed the public had become aware of “intervention by some parties” in legal enforcement in the country.

“Legal processes are stagnating in a number of cases that the public thought could be easily resolved, while there is no significant progress in big cases that need to be prioritized,” Yudhoyono said, without giving any details.

Yudhoyono said citizens had to remain “cautious” if the “state chose to prioritize political stability” above the need to provide freedom to “exercise their rights”.

The Democratic Party chief patron has been criticizing the government more frequently lately after his son, Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono, joined the Jakarta gubernatorial race.