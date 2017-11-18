Saung Angklung Udjo Holds Seventh Angklung Pride in Bandung

To celebrate the seventh year since angklung was declared by the UNESCO as a world heritage item on Nov. 16, 2010, West Java’s angklung and art community Saung Angklung Ujdo is hosting the seventh Angklung Pride event at Kebon Awi Udjo Cijaringao in Cimenyan, Bandung, on Nov. 18-19.

The event consists of three stages: Angklung Recital held on Nov. 1-15 at Saung Angklung Udjo, Jambore Angklung Gunung on Nov. 18-19 and the main show of Angklung Pride 7.

“The main show of the seventh Angklung Pride will be held on Nov. 19 at Kebon Awi Udjo Cijaringao,” said Tourism Ministry’s archipelago tourism marketing development deputy Esthy Reko Astuti.

Moreover, Saung Angklong Udjo also partners up with private and government institutions to donate 1,000 units of angklung to schools.

Other activities featured in the event include bazaar of local products, performances of pencak silat, dances and angklung, Creative Community Involvement and Udjo Award.

“Udjo Award is given to people who work in the art and culture agencies and have contributed to the art and culture preservation, especially angklung,” said the ministry’s head of cultural promotion Wawan Gunawan.