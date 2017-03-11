Saudi Arabian King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud received a warm and friendly welcome from almost all the Indonesian people during his historic visit to the country, the first Saudi monarch to visit the world’s largest Muslim-majority country since 1970.

The visit not only further deepened the two country’s long-established relations but also marked the Indonesian people’s strong emotional attachment to the Middle Eastern country, where nearly 1 million Indonesian Muslims conduct pilgrimages to Mecca each year.

Besides top government officials, King Salman, who is still on vacation in Bali until Sunday, also met with religious leaders during his official visit in Jakarta.

As many as 11 memorandums of understanding (MoU) on cooperation were signed during the king’s visit, covering a wide range of fields, including joint efforts to fight terrorism, people smuggling and drug trafficking.

In the economic field, the monarch pledged to provide US$1 billion to finance a development project. The Saudi government also reaffirmed the commitment of Saudi Aramco and Pertamina to set up a joint venture to upgrade Indonesia’s largest oil refinery in Cilacap, Central Java. The agreement for the $5 billion refinery expansion was signed in December last year.

Analysts consider the economic deals made during King Salman’s trip as being relatively insignificant given the kingdom’s financial prowess, far lower than Indonesia expected. The government had earlier hoped that the Saudi king would pledge at least $25 billion in investment and other economic deals during the historical visit.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign direct investments is traditionally low. In Indonesia, the country’s direct investments totaled only $900,000 in 2016, among the smallest foreign investors in the country, according to the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM).

Saudi Arabia’s total investment from 2010 to 2015 totaled only $34 million, a meager 0.02 percent of total realized foreign investment in Indonesia during that six-year period.

Saudi Arabia’s foreign direct investment is still low and mostly related to oil and gas. Like other Middle Eastern countries, Saudi Arabia still focuses on portfolio investments in long established global corporations and technology companies.

Saudi Arabian billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal, for example, owns stakes in private and public companies in the US, Europe and the Middle East, mostly through Kingdom Holding Co. The holdings include stakes in Twitter, Citigroup, hotel management companies Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts, Movenpick Hotels & Resorts and Fairmont Raffles Holding, Forbes reported.

The Saudi government’s sovereign wealth fund — the Public Investment Fund (PIF) — expands its business overseas by acquiring stakes of multinational corporations rather than setting up its own companies.

The PIF agreed in March 2015 to buy more than $1 billion worth of shares in the South Korean steelmaker Posco Engineering and Construction. In July 2015, the fund signed an MoU with Russia’s Direct Investment Fund to put $10 billion into Russia.

Also last year, it invested $3.5 billion in Uber, the ride-hailing app, following an agreement to splash out $45 billion in a partnership with Japan’s SoftBank to launch a new $100 billion technology fund, media reports said.

Investments of Middle Eastern companies differ from those made by companies in other parts of the world, which mostly open their own businesses overseas as part of their international market expansion. Major companies from Japan, South Korea, China, Europe and the United States have invested a lot of money in Indonesia. They have built large factories in the country with large investments to tap into local market potential.

Saudi Arabia’s direct investments are still small in value due to a lack of technological capacity, especially in manufacturing. It is, therefore, understandable that the investment commitments signed during King Salman’s visit are far below Indonesia’s expectations. However, despite the small number, they could be the start of large investments by the country within the next few years.

Last year, Deputy Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman announced Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 economic reform, which outlined important measures for the country to shift its economy away from its oil dependence. The monarch plans to turn PIF into one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds.

In November, the kingdom injected about $27 billion into the fund from the central bank’s assets. Analysts estimate PIP’s assets will increase to $500 billion from $190 billion at present.

Muhammad said that the kingdom was also considering transferring the shares of Saudi Aramco to PIF, which would make PIF the largest fund on Earth, with total assets of more than $2 trillion.

What does this mean for Indonesia? The kingdom’s reform agenda to increase PIF’s role in investment both at home and overseas could also benefit Indonesia, especially in raising funds for infrastructure development. The sovereign fund could be invited to buy bonds issued either by the Indonesian government or businesses, or the infrastructure funds now being prepared by the government.

Other alternatives could be direct investments in agriculture, fishery and tourism. Saudi companies could be approached to develop a farming area planted especially to meet Saudi Arabia’s need for fresh food and vegetables. Developing a tourism resort to cater specifically to the growing number of Middle Eastern tourists could also be a good business opportunity for Saudi investors. Now, it is up to the government to grasp the investment opportunities.