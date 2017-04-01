Plantation observer of ‘Institut Pertanian Bogor (IPB)’, DR. Sapta Raharja said, the peatland regulation has triggered some social and economical uncertainty in the local and national levels. This happens for many chapters in the regulation slowly tend to end the palm oil cultivation.

The Government Regulation No. 57/2016 to protect the peatland is lame regulation for it is trial and error and only to accommodate one side – interest. The good regulation should be balance and accommodate the government, people, and the stakeholders’ interests,” he recently said in Jakarta.

Sapta also mentioned, in the long term, the regulation will make national issue for the decreasing palm oil productivity. And the multiplyer effect is that there will be no local economy development. “Now, the investment and the certainty of business in Indonesia have been disturbed by the policy which is not pro to the people,” he said.

He thought, in the future, the regulation will be potential to make unemployement. At least, there will be 340.000 families of the smallholders will loose their source of living of 1,5- 1,7 million hectares of peatland where they could cultivate palm oil.