Sanctions on North Korea May Hurt Citizens’ Rights: UN Expert

International community sanctions on North Korea may be hurting key economic sectors and hampering the human rights of its citizens, a United Nations expert said on Thursday (26/10).

“It is my conviction that a comprehensive assessment of the sanctions regime is needed in order to avoid unintended negative impact on human rights,” said Tomas Ojea Quintana, the UN’s special rapporteur on the situation of human rights in North Korea, in a speech to a UN committee.

Ojea Quintana said the sanctions must be evaluated to avoid imposing “what would effectively constitute a collective punishment” on North Koreans.