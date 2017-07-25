In 2010, Indonesia and Russia celebrated 60 years of official bilateral relations. To commemorate the anniversary, then-Foreign Minister Marty Natalegawa made an official state visit to the Eastern European country.

President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo also held a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the former’s visit to Sochi, Russia, in May 2016.

Both leaders witnessed the signing of five memoranda of understanding to further bilateral cooperation in defense sectors, cultural exchanges and in combating illegal fishing.

Monday’s IT conference in Jakarta could also further cooperation between both countries in the cyber-realm to help bolster security protocols in the Southeast Asian country.

Galuzin added that relevant stakeholders are currently drafting a number of cooperation agreements to be signed during Lavrov’s visit to the country.

“We also expect the ministers to discuss issues related to Asia-Pacific security, including discussions for ways to shape reliable security architecture in the region,” the ambassador added.

Lavrov is also scheduled to make a presentation on Russia’s new passenger aircraft MC-21 to Indonesian stakeholders during his visit.

According to Galuzin, the Russian mission will begin operations sometime in September.