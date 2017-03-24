Duma responds to US Senate bill that targets RT.

The Russian parliament on Friday evening called for an investigation of American media organizations in Russia, following a call by an American senator to look into the activities of a Kremlin-backed television network in the U.S.

The Duma said it would examine whether U.S. media outlets including CNN and the Voice of America comply with Russian law. The investigation was pushed by Konstantin Zatulin, an MP from United Russia, the political party of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Zatulin decided to call for a parliamentary investigation after U.S. Democratic Senator Jeanne Shaheen introduced a bill to investigate RT, the state-backed news organization, saying it might have influenced the 2016 U.S. presidential election.