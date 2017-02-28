Islam Defenders Front (FPI) leader Rizieq Shihab accused Jakarta Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama for intentionally crafting a blasphemous speech in the Thousand Islands regency in September last year in a ploy to win the election.

“He [Ahok] wants to influence Muslims not to be doubtful in casting their votes for him as a leader,” Rizieq told the judges.

Rizieq, who is now involved in some legal cases, including a blasphemy case against Christian Ahok, added that Ahok had mentioned the Quranic verse Surah Al Maidah 51, which tells Muslims not to appoint a non-Muslim leader, and that he has shown no remorse for his actions.

Ahok had previously commented on the Quranic verse in his book written in 2008. He also spoke of the verse at an event conducted by a political party and in some interviews with television stations, Kompas TV and Al Jazeera, Rizieq added.

“In Al Jazeera, he said he didn’t feel guilty about his [blasphemous] statement,” Rizieq said, adding Ahok’s statements showed that he had planned the blasphemous speech.

He went on to say that Ahok had made a joke about the verse, which could be seen in the viral video of Ahok during a meeting at City Hall.

Ahok said that he wanted to name the Wi-fi in City Hall “Surah Al Maidah 51” with the password “Infidel”, Rizieq claimed.