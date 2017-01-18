Star of box-office hit “Filosofi Kopi” Rio Dewanto released a short documentary which detailed the struggle of local farmers in a long-running rural conflict in Mekar Jaya, a village in the Langkat district of North Sumatra, on his YouTube page on Monday (16/01).

The 13-minute short was filmed when Rio visited the village last month. At the beginning of the documentary, Rio said he was made aware about the agrarian conflict that broke out in the village in November last year by reports on social media.

In that incident, 1,500 police and military personnel seized 554 hectares of land using bulldozers, causing serious injuries to 13 protesters including women and children.