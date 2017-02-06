By Feb. 2 this year, 26 people have been caned in the province, mostly for gambling.

“We’ve seen an increase in people getting caned since the Qanun Jinayat was legalized in late 2015. Our data showed the Aceh Sharia Court issued 301 verdicts between January and November 2016,” ICJR executive Supriyadi W. Eddyono said in a statement on Sunday (05/02).

More people are expected to get flogged as well as the shariah court started imposing heavier sentences, he added.

The group also called on the Home Affairs Ministry to evaluate the implementation of the sharia law as soon as possible by considering the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights and the International Covenant Against Torture, which have been ratified as law in 1998.

In 2014, a special ministry team found several points in Aceh’s sharia criminal code contradicts the country’s Criminal Code and other laws regulating the Military Court, National Police, Attorney General’s Office, Indonesian Military and the Aceh Special Administration.

Despite the discrepancies, Aceh’s provincial parliament had given their stamp of approval to the sharia law in September 2014.