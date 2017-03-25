US is exploring a ‘new range of options.’

The U.S. policy of “strategic patience” with nuclear-armed North Korea is over, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said during a visit to South Korea, the BBC reported Friday.

“We are exploring a new range of diplomatic, security, economic measures,” Tillerson said after visiting the Demilitarized Zone, which divides the Koreas. “All options are on the table.”

Asked about the possibility of military action, he said the U.S. “certainly” didn’t want a war, but added: “If they elevate the threat of their weapons program to a level that we believe requires action, then that option’s on the table.”

South Korea’s Foreign Minister Yun Byung-se told reporters at a joint press conference both countries share the same goal of the complete denuclearization of North Korea, Reuters reported.

He added that the U.S. anti-missile system Seoul is deploying is only aimed at defending the country against North Korea and not any other country.