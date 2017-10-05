Regional Investment Forum 2017 in Padang to Explore Tourism Investment Opportunities

Indonesian tourism will be the main highlight at the upcoming Regional Investment Forum (RIF) 2017 meeting slated on Oct.15-17 in Padang, West Sumatra.

Themed “Showcasing Investment Opportunities in the Indonesian Tourism Industry,” this event is initiated by the Investment Coordinating Board (BKPM) and supported by the Tourism Ministry, Bank Indonesia (BI) and West Sumatra provincial administration.

“This forum aims to explore investment opportunities in tourist destinations and campaigning for the 10 New Balis,” said BKPM head Thomas Lembong.

Tourism Minister Arief Yahya is set to be one of the speakers in the event, alongside Bank Indonesia (BI) senior deputy governor Mirza Adityaswara, West Sumatra Governor Irwan Prayitno and Indonesian Ambassador for Australia and Vanuatu, Kristiarto Legowo.

“RIF Padang 2017 is one of the initiatives from BKPM to support the government’s efforts in developing the tourism sector. We’ve invited around 300 investors, both local and foreign, who have the capability to do investment in the tourism infrastructure development. Moreover all the destinations that we’ve chosen have the potential to be developed by investors,” he explained.

Six of the ministry’s 10 Priority Destinations that are set to be highlighted at RIF 2017 are Lake Toba in North Sumatra, Tanjung Kelayang in Bangka Belitung, Tanjung Lesung in Banten, Thousand Islands and Kota Tua in DKI Jakarta, Borobudur Temple in Central Java and Bromo – Tengger – Semeru in East Java. The other two places are located in West Sumatra, namely Mandeh and Mount Padang.

The government is targeting to welcome 20 million foreign and 275 million domestic tourists by 2019.

“The tourism sector is expected to create a foreign exchange of up to Rp 260 trillion [US$19.3 billion]. The positive investment growth in the tourism sector shows that investment opportunity in this sector is very prospective,” said Thomas.

According to data from BKPM, between 2012 and 2016 the average investment realization growth in the tourism sector is 17 percent per year. In the first semester of 2017, the investment realization value was at $929.14 or equal to Rp 12.5 trillion, up to 37 percent from the same period last year.

“The top three countries with the biggest investment for Indonesian tourism in the first semester of 2017 are Singapore with 43 percent, China with 29 percent and Malaysia with five percent,” he said.