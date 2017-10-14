Qatar’s Emir to Visit Indonesia to Strengthen Business Relationship

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is scheduled to visit Indonesia on Oct. 17-18 to try to strengthen relationship between the two countries, especially in the business sector, an Indonesian official confirmed on Friday (13/10).
This is a return visit by the Emir after President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited Qatar in September 2015.
“The most important agenda during the Emir’s visit will be his one-on-one meeting with President Jokowi to discuss various topics, especially economic partnerships,” Sunarko, the Middle East director general at Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said during a media briefing in Jakarta.
The Emir will bring along an entourage of 43 delegations which include businessmen from various sectors including energy, trade and investment.
A business forum is set to be held in Jakarta on Oct. 18 for the Qatar delegations and 150 Indonesian businessmen to discuss possible business agreements.
“Qatar is a country with considerable economic potential and a large energy capacity [so] we’re hoping for profitable agreements,” Sunarko said.
Last year, bilateral trade between Qatar and Indonesia amounted to approximately $900 million. Indonesia exported automotive products, furniture and textiles to Qatar, while its import from the Middle East country was dominated by oil.
The two countries will also discuss partnerships in health, culture, youth and sport, and air transport during the Emir’s visit, the official said.
