Qatar’s Emir to Visit Indonesia to Strengthen Business Relationship

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani is scheduled to visit Indonesia on Oct. 17-18 to try to strengthen relationship between the two countries, especially in the business sector, an Indonesian official confirmed on Friday (13/10).

This is a return visit by the Emir after President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo visited Qatar in September 2015.

“The most important agenda during the Emir’s visit will be his one-on-one meeting with President Jokowi to discuss various topics, especially economic partnerships,” Sunarko, the Middle East director general at Indonesia’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said during a media briefing in Jakarta.