The police arrested Ridwan Sitorus, aka Ius Pane, a suspect in the killings at a house in Pulo Mas, East Jakarta, last week, at a bus station in Medan, North Sumatra, on Sunday morning.

“Yes, the perpetrator was apprehended this morning. He is now with police officers on the way from Medan to Jakarta,” Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Raden Prabowo Argo Yuwono said as reported by kompas.com.

Argo gave no details on the arrest of one of the country’s most wanted suspected criminals who, along with three other accomplices, allegedly robbed the house of architect Dodi Triono and left 11 people locked in a small bathroom, ultimately leading to the deaths of six by asphyxiation

Raden said the arrest had been led by Jakarta Police detectives chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Sapta Maulana Marpaung.

The police earlier nabbed Ridwan’s accomplices, one of whom was shot dead, on Wednesday in Bekasi, West Java.

The suspects are believed to have entered the house last Monday, keeping the 11 victims in the bathroom, before leaving the scene with precious valuables.