The mass prayer was held to commemorate the issuance of the Supersemar letter, which transferred authority from the country’s founding father, Sukarno, to Suharto, who was the chief of the Army in 1966.

Djarot said he came to the event with good intentions and to pray along with other figures. He said the protestors did not represent the peaceful nature of Islam.

“I’m not worried about this. I am sincere and I don’t hurt their hearts. Perhaps, they don’t know me yet. Do I ever vituperate against them? Insult them? Hate them? I never did. So, I just give them my smile,” Djarot told reporters.

“I don’t hate them. I have forgiven them,” he added.

After the event, Djarot was evacuated in an Indonesian Marine Corps vehicle to the Sports Museum, located next to the mosque.

Protesters also threw bottles at Djarot’s car as he was leaving the area.

He was prevented from visiting several areas in West Jakarta, including Kembangan, Sawah Besar and Kebon Jeruk, during the first campaign period of the Jakarta gubernatorial election.

Fifty-two-year-old Naman Sanip was sentenced to two months in jail in December after he was found guilty of having prevented Djarot from campaigning in the Kembangan area.