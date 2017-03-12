Members of several Muslim groups intercepted incumbent Deputy Governor Djarot Saiful Hidayat while on his way to attend an Islamic prayer to commemorate the issuance of the controversial Supersemar, or March 11 Decree, at the At-Tin Mosque in East Jakarta on Saturday evening (11/03).
Protestors loudly yelled abuse and the word “infidel” at Djarot, who is the running mate of incumbent Governor Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama, while they tried to prevent him from entering the mosque, situated in the Taman Mini Indonesia Indah complex.
He eventually managed to enter after Titiek Suharto, the daughter of former President Suharto, told the protesters that she invited Djarot to the event.
The mass prayer was held to commemorate the issuance of the Supersemar letter, which transferred authority from the country’s founding father, Sukarno, to Suharto, who was the chief of the Army in 1966.
Djarot said he came to the event with good intentions and to pray along with other figures. He said the protestors did not represent the peaceful nature of Islam.
“I’m not worried about this. I am sincere and I don’t hurt their hearts. Perhaps, they don’t know me yet. Do I ever vituperate against them? Insult them? Hate them? I never did. So, I just give them my smile,” Djarot told reporters.
“I don’t hate them. I have forgiven them,” he added.
After the event, Djarot was evacuated in an Indonesian Marine Corps vehicle to the Sports Museum, located next to the mosque.
Protesters also threw bottles at Djarot’s car as he was leaving the area.
He was prevented from visiting several areas in West Jakarta, including Kembangan, Sawah Besar and Kebon Jeruk, during the first campaign period of the Jakarta gubernatorial election.
Fifty-two-year-old Naman Sanip was sentenced to two months in jail in December after he was found guilty of having prevented Djarot from campaigning in the Kembangan area.