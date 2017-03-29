President Xi Jinping and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, highlighted on Thursday the importance of ruling party exchanges amid the two sides’ efforts to deepen comprehensive and strategic cooperation.

Both leaders sent congratulatory letters to the sixth meeting of the China-Russia ruling party dialogue mechanism and the fifth China-Russia political party forum held in the Russian city of Kazan.

In his letter, Xi said he and Putin have reached an important consensus that the two countries should uphold the spirit of strategic cooperation and everlasting friendship and firmly deepen the China-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Xi noted that the Communist Party of China and the United Russia party have maintained frequent close exchanges, which has made positive contributions to strengthening both parties’ development, boosting bilateral strategic mutual trust, pushing forward pragmatic cooperation between the two countries and safeguarding global peace.

After development of nearly 10 years, the China-Russia ruling party dialogue mechanism and the China-Russia political party forum have become important platforms for the frequent exchanges between the two parties, Xi said, adding that the meeting and the forum will push forward practical cooperation between the two countries.

Putin said in his letter that the Russia-China relationship has reached an unprecedented high level, which he called a good example for cooperation between great powers.

The joint efforts made by Moscow and Beijing in addressing major regional and global issues have become a key factor to safeguard world peace and stability, he said.

The ruling party exchanges are key parts of the bilateral comprehensive strategic cooperation partnership of coordination, Putin said, adding that the two parties have maintained fruitful exchanges in the areas of legislation and party establishment.