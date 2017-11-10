Prabowo Witnesses Anies-Sandi Political Contract Signing: KSPI

The Confederation of Indonesian Workers Union (KSPI) chairman Muhammad Rusdi said that the political contract between the workers union and Anies – Sandi did exist.

Muhammad Rusdi also revealed that the signing of the Sepultra or ten demands of labors and the people was witnessed by Gerindra Party Chairman Prabowo Subianto.

The political contract was signed during the declaration of support for Anies-Sandi on April 1. “It was symbolically signed during the workers’ declaration of support to Anies-Sandi at the Gerindra Party Hall in Ragunan,” said Rusdi during a telephone interview on Thursday, November 9.

Today, workers from numerous organizations joined under KSPI plan to demand the Jakarta Governor to revise the 2018 provincial minimum wage regulation (UMP DKI) into what the governor agreed upon that was written in the political contract.

The union plans to hold a rally in front of the State Palace and Jakarta City Hall.

The Jakarta workers’ coalition considers the latest UMP DKI is not in accordance with the political contract agreed by Anies Baswedan and Sandiaga Uno during the 2017 Jakarta Gubernatorial Campaign season.

Rusdi recalls that the contract signing was witnessed by 2,000 people. It was also witnessed by Prabowo Subianto as the chairman of Gerindra Party that endorse Anies – Sandi.

Previously, KSPI President Said Iqbal said that the arrival of the workers’ coalition acts as a moral and social punishment for Anies-Sandi who he claimed had lied to the workers union. “They must be punished,” said Iqbal during a press conference on November 7.