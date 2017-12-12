Prabowo Subianto: Gerindra Door is Open for General Gatot, if He Wants…

Gerindra Party’s door is still open for Gatot Nurmantyo. The statement was said by the Chairman of Gerindra Party Prabowo Subianto. He opens the door for the former commander of Indonesian Armed Forces (TNI) General Gatot Nurmantyo, if he wants to join his party after retirement.

“If for such a character, we will invite. If interested, of course we are grateful,” said Prabowo in Hambalang, Bogor, Saturday (12/9/2017) night. However, Prabowo did not want to force General Gatot to join the party. According to him, General Gatot still needs to rest after serving for decades.

“But, we do not want to burden him, let him after so many years of work, a few months he wants to consolidate first,” said Prabowo Subianto who has twice failed in presidential election before.

For information, TNI General Gatot Nurmantyo officially handed the baton to the new TNI Commander Marshal Hadi Tjahjanto at TNI Headquarters Cilangkap, East Jakarta, Saturday (12/9).

Reported, after giving up his position as commander of the TNI, the four-star general is entering the retirement phase. The reason, Gatot is going to wait for his retirement in March 2018.