Former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono will soon return the VVIP presidential car he borrowed for two years to the state.

The country’s sixth president informed the Presidential Secretariat of his intention, secretariat head Darmansjah Djumala said on Tuesday.

“His representatives relayed the commitment to return the car a few weeks ago,” he told kompas.com.

Djumala refused to give details on the loan of the bulletproof Mercedes-Benz specially designed for presidents and vice presidents.

“The most important thing is there is a commitment from him to return the car soon,” he said.

Once the car is returned, the Presidential Security Detail (Paspampres) will check its condition as there is a standard operating procedure for facilities to be used by heads of state.

Djumala previously confirmed that Yudhoyono was still in possession of one presidential car. In the handover ceremony from Yudhoyono to President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo, Yudhoyono asked to borrow the car, saying he needed it.

Djumala explained that the car was among eight VVIP cars reserved for Jokowi and Vice President Jusuf Kalla.

The car issue came to light after the Mercedes-Benz Jokowi used on a working visit to Mempawah regency in West Kalimantan province broke down on Saturday. Jokowi and First Lady Iriana Joko Widodo had to move to another car to continue their journey.