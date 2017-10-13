Police to Examine House Request on Forced Summons of KPK Officials

Tito said the police will ask experts in constitutional and criminal law, whether they are obligated to assist the House in its inquiry into the KPK.

The police chief said that any forceful summons must be regulated by the Code of Criminal Procedures (Kuhap), while the recent attempts by the House are not under it.

“Don’t let it backfire, we don’t want to be blamed by many parties,” Tito said.

According to Hendardi, executive director at rights group Setara Institute, the legislature’s demand is “irrelevant.”

“Forced summons are only justified in the context of individuals who have committed crimes,” he said, adding that police have been right in helping the KPK in arresting graft suspects and bringing them for hearings, as the agency is part of the country’s criminal justice system.

He also said that the validity of the House’s right of inquiry is currently investigated by the Constitutional Court.

“The police should ignore the request of the House and respect the ongoing judicial process at the Constitutional Court.”