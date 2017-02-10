Screenshots of text messages and nude photos exchanged on WhatsApp, supposedly between Firza and Rizieq, went viral on social media.

“There was a questioning,” Jakarta Police spokesman Sr. Comr. Argo Yuwono said in Jakarta on Thursday (09/02).

Members of the Jakarta Police’s cybercrime sub-directorate questioned Emma at the Depok Police headquarters in West Java, as it is closer to her residence.

A group calling itself the Alliance of Anti-Pornography Students earlier reported a website, which published details and photos of the alleged conversation, to police. The website has since been blocked.

The Jakarta Police have escalated their probe into the matter and they will issue an official letter to start the investigation and name the suspects.

Rizieq and Firza have both called the website a hoax and denied that it was them who are depicted in the screenshot of the WhatsApp chat.