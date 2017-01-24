The National Police’s counterterrorism unit, Densus 88, is questioning 17 Indonesians who were deported from Turkey for allegedly attempting to join the Islamic State movement in Syria, a spokesman said on Monday (23/01).

Insp. Gen. Boy Rafli Amar said members of the group were deported on Saturday after they were caught trying to enter Syria through that country’s border with Turkey.

“The Immigration Office has handed them over to investigators of Densus 88. As of last night, they were still being interrogated. They are allegedly involved with the Islamic State international terror group,” Boy told reporters at the National Police headquarters in South Jakarta.