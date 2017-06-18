“We suspect the fire was caused by an electrical short-circuit in Special Committee Meeting Room C in the Nusantara Building of the legislative complex, but we’re still investigating,” Central Jakarta Police spokesman Suyatno said.

The fire broke out at around 1.30 a.m. and it was extinguished about an hour later.

The extent of damage is not immediately clear, but nobody was injured in the incident.

In the wake of the fire, lawmaker Rieke Diah Pitaloka called for better management of the legislative building, especially to protect strategic rooms and archives.

In a press release, Rieke said no maintenance or construction of any kind should take place in the middle of the night.

“It is better that there are no activities inside the buildings during weekends,” she added.