Police Investigate Collapse of Pasuruan Toll Road Structure

October 30, 2017

Pasuruan – Probolinggo toll road structure in East Java collapsed on Sunday morning. A worker was killed and two others were heavily injured in the incident.

The victim was a mechanic at state-owned construction company PT Waskita, a co-contractor in the project.

Two injured workers are Sugiono, a mechanic driver of PT Waskita, and Nurdin, an employee of PT Pancang Sakti. The former suffered severe back injury, whereas the latter had a broken foot.

The collapsed highway structure also hit and destroyed two motorcycles, a pickup truck and a trailer truck.

Police said they could yet explain the causes of the collapse of Pasuruan – Probolinggo toll roadstructure. “Officers are still examining the scene,” he said.

