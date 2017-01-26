He said the alleged insult was clearly uttered during Rizieq’s speech.

“We need [more] evidence. The event organizer is an FPI member. So, it is okay [if they choose to deny the allegations]. The FPI has admitted though that the event did take place, and we also know that from the event permit,” Anton said.

Investigators will hold another case exposé next week, when they will consider all available evidence, including testimony by witnesses and experts.

“They [the pieces of evidence] all stand as a series of facts. One fact is linked to the next. These [facts] should be carefully addressed, as they relate to the law. They [the defendants] might dodge it if there is any weakness [in the evidence],” Anton said.

Investigators will remain cautious and objective in any decision to name suspects in the case, he continued.

Rizieq has reportedly also defamed Indonesia’s first president, Sukarno, and mocked a decision by the country’s secular and religious leaders to drop the so-called Jakarta Charter, which before Indonesia’s independence sought to include an obligation for Muslims to follow Islamic law in the Pancasila state ideology.

Rizieq’s remarks prompted Sukarno’s daughter, Sukmawati Sukarnoputri, to report him to police.