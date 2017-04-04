Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte told school children on Monday (03/04) he would not hesitate to kill to protect them from the scourge of drugs and encouraged them to enlist in the army to defend the country from its enemies.

Speaking during a Boys Scouts’ ceremony at the presidential palace, Duterte did not mince words, saying he would kill dealers “if you touch our children.”

Duterte has repeatedly rebuffed international criticism about his bloody war on drugs, during which more than 8,000 people have been killed since he took power on June 30 last year.