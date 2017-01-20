Again, management of zoo in Indonesia became spotlight. Visitors at Bandung zoo, on the island of Java, were filmed throwing cake, candy and crackers into the enclosure in a vain attempt to feed the starving animals. Now an online petition is attempting to shame Bandung mayor Ridwan Kamil into closing the zoo.

Scorpion, a wildlife trade monitoring group sent an investigator to the tourist attraction where they captured footage of starving bears standing on their hind legs and begging for snacks.

“When my team visited the zoo last week there was no grass or live trees on the floor of their cage. We saw a sun bear eating its own dung but when we contacted the zoo’s officers they told us the bear was medicated and we weren’t allowed to see it,” Gunung Gea, the director of Scorpion told to Daily Mail.

Investigation Head Scorpion Indonesia, Marison Guciano said it was recording the video bears eat their own dung moment in mid-2016.

In early January 2017, he returned to monitor the location and condition has not changed.

Scorpion Indonesia try to offer help to provide fruits such as feed bears. But it was rejected and the Bandung Zoo directs to the Center for Conservation of Resources (BBKSDA) West Java to ask for permission.

BBKSDA asked Scorpion to coordinate with the Bandung Zoo. The intention of giving the food was eventually fail because their throwing between Bandung Zoo and BBKSDA.

Animal activist, Tori Hollingsworth was so outraged by the video she decided to create a petition, which has 12,000 signatures so far demanding the zoo be shut.

“The bears are extremely thin and very hungry. Appalled visitors give them junk food to try and keep them alive. The video shows how the sun bears immediately go after small pieces of food that are tossed in their direction. They stand on their two feet and beg for more in a truly heartbreaking moment,” she said.

Meanwhile, Bandung Zoo (KBB) refute the accusations Scorpion on condition skinny bears that eat the dirt itself.

“That’s not true, the bear was healthy. Does it indicate a skinny opinion is not healthy or underfed. Conditions fat is not necessarily healthy,” said Public Relations Bandung zoo, Sudaryo in Bandung, Wednesday (18/1).

Animals in KBB has scheduled feeding time varies along with the portions and the food which given.

“These animals are fed every day. We maintain the animals. And animals must eat enough with doctor examined. The food is reserved, according to the standard they needed,” he says.