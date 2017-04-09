The debate between Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz and Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad that was earlier given the go-ahead by authorities has now been cancelled.

Karangkraf chairman Datuk Hussamuddin Yaacub said the permit initially granted for the event in Shah Alam on April 7 had been revoked.

“On Friday morning, we received a call that the permit had been approved and that we could pick it up.

“We picked it up yesterday, but this evening at around 6pm we were informed that the permit had been cancelled,” he said on Saturday.

Asked if any reason was given for the decision, he said that there had been complaints from residents around the area, saying that the event could affect public order and safety.

Hussamuddin added that the debate was now called off indefinitely.

“We think they do not want us to have the debate, so what to do?” he said.

He added that Dr Mahathir, the former prime minister, had already been informed and Nazri, the Tourism and Culture Minister, would be informed as soon as possible as he was in India for work.

The debate was originally scheduled for March 25 at the Mara Junior Science College in Kuala Kangsar, Perak, but it was postponed as the organisers did not obtain prior police approval.