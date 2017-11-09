PDIP Mulls Candidate`s Legal Status at 2018 Regional Election

Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Head of Politics and Security Puan Maharani said that the legal status of a regional leader candidate are being considered by PDIP before the party endorses someone.

“We respect legal proceedings and the presumption of innocence. We will review the case considering that naming a person a suspect goes through a lengthy process,” said Puan Maharani on Wednsday, November 8.

Puan argued that the General Election Commission (KPU) has their own policy and regulation – regarding a person’s legal status – before someone elects themselves as a regional head. PDIP and the rest of the political parties will consider this before endorsing a candidate at the 2018 Simultaneous Regional Election.

In Central Java, even though Ganjar Pranowo is often mentioned in the e-KTP corruption case, Puan claims that Ganjar is still highly electable compared to other candidates who have registered themselves through PDIP.

Puan Maharani views that the political dynamics heading to the 2018 simultaneous regional election can significantly change many things, and that anything can happen within two months before the official registration at KPU.

