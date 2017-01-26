“Study the content of the speech before you decide to embarrass yourself in public,” Andreas said on Tuesday (24/01).

Lawmaker Masinton Pasaribu expressed a similar sentiment.

“Where is the blasphemy? Megawati delivered an honest and open speech during the PDI-P’s anniversary to revive our national spirit,” Masinton said.

He added that PDI-P is unlikely to issue an official response to the allegations.

“We do not want to respond to trifles, we are focused on big matters of national importance,” he said.

However, he said, the police cannot reject the report and have to verify it.

Another PDI-P lawmaker, Eva Kusuma Sundari, saw a significant political effect that the report can have, although she believes the police will not follow up on it.

“Law has now become a political tool, when it’s supposed to provide guidelines for politics,” Eva said.

Earlier, Rizieq Shihab of the Islamic Defenders’ Front, or FPI, made similar allegations against Megawati, after she said that “leaders with closed ideologies have positioned themselves as oracles, the carriers of self-fulfilling prophecy. They claim to be able foresee what will happen in the future, also in the afterlife.”

According to Rizieq, Megawati’s mention of oracles constituted blasphemy.