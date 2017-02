One person was killed and about 20 injured, two seriously, on Saturday (18/02) when a carriage toppled onto its side in a train derailment in Belgium, rescue workers said.

Rail operator SNCB said the passenger train bound for Brussels jumped the tracks shortly after leaving the city of Leuven, 25 km east of the capital at about 1.20 p.m. (1220 GMT).

Pictures posted on the internet showed one carriage had come to rest on its side part way down a small slope.