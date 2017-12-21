Official prices for iPhone 8, iPhone X in Indonesia revealed

Following news that Apple’s latest smartphones — iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus — will be available in Indonesia starting Dec. 22, one of its official retailers, Erajaya Group, has revealed the products’ prices.

As reported by kompas.com on Wednesday, below are the prices for the three iPhones in Indonesia:

iPhone 8: Rp 12,599,000 (US$929) ( 64GB ) and Rp 15,399,000 ( 256GB )

iPhone 8 Plus: Rp 14,499,000 ( 64GB ) and Rp 17,199,000 ( 256GB )

iPhone X: Rp 17,999,000 ( 64GB ) and Rp 20,799,000 ( 256GB )

In United States, the prices for the new iPhones start at $699. The products are also cheaper in Singapore, Hong Kong and Australia, with prices start at S$1,148 (US$853), HK$5,988 (US$766) and AU$1,079 (US$827), respectively.

The smartphones are set to be available in stores that are part of the Erajaya Group network, including all iBox outlets and several Erafone and Urban Republic stores, starting Dec. 22.

Another official retailer, cellular operator Smartfren Telecom, had yet to disclose the prices.

The sales for the three products kicked off in several countries on Nov. 3 following their launch in late September, with Singapore being the first Southeast Asian country to sell them.