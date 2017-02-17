President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has praised the hard work of several institutions responsible for staging local elections in 101 regions across Indonesia on Wednesday (15/02).
Jokowi said he has nothing but praise for the General Election Commission (KPU), the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and all security officers in charge during the election.
“Thank you to everyone at the KPU, Bawaslu, the National Police, the military and all the other security officers. You’ve all worked very hard. Thank you also to everyone who voted yesterday,” Jokowi said in a press briefing on Thursday.
Jokowi, accompanied by Chief Security Minister Wiranto, Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo and State Secretary Minister Pratikno, said every candidate in the regional elections should “focus on development programs which will bring prosperity and social justice to all Indonesians.”
Around 7.1 million voters are registered in the country’s capital city of Jakarta, where the race for governor is turning into one of the more divisive political battles in the country’s democratic era.
If none of the governor hopefuls manages to collect more than 50 percent of the votes, the election will proceed to a second round on April 19, which will only feature the top two candidates.