President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo has praised the hard work of several institutions responsible for staging local elections in 101 regions across Indonesia on Wednesday (15/02).

Jokowi said he has nothing but praise for the General Election Commission (KPU), the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) and all security officers in charge during the election.

“Thank you to everyone at the KPU, Bawaslu, the National Police, the military and all the other security officers. You’ve all worked very hard. Thank you also to everyone who voted yesterday,” Jokowi said in a press briefing on Thursday.