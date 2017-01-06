“I am grateful and glad that rice … is stable. If our stock is large, [speculators] would restrain from raising prices,” Jokowi said on Thursday (05/01).

The president said rice import permits this year would only be given to premium quality or specialty rice. Last year, the country imported 1.2 million tons of premium and medium quality rice to honor contracts made in the previous years.

In 2017 however, the government has declined offers from four world rice producers — Pakistan, India, Myanmar and Cambodia — to supply rice for Indonesia.

“I told them that we do not need to import rice because we have enough reserve,” said Trade Minister Enggartiasto Lukita.

Jokowi also projected Indonesia would not need to import corn this year. The country’s corn import drop to 900,000 tons last year, compared to annual average of 3.2 million in the previous years.

“If local corn production continue to increase, I am confident that we no longer need to import corn,” Jokowi said.

Indonesian rice consumption is among the highest in the world, with each person consuming 114 kilogram every year. That compares to Vietnamese, who consumes 191 kilogram, Thais (147 kilogram), India (78 kilogram) and China (75 kilogram), according to data compiled by Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).