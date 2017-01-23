Responding to the latest Twitter grumblings of former president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono (SBY), President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo said on Sunday he preferred to spread optimism rather than to complain.

“If I am working, I always develop optimism. Working is motivating people to move more optimistically. There is no need for too much complaining,” Jokowi told reporters during the Bogor Open Archery Championship 2017 in Bogor, West Java.

SBY, whose son Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono is a candidate for the Jakarta gubernatorial election in February, recently tweeted his view on the current state of the nation.

“Allah, the one and only God. How has the country become like this? Disseminators of slander and hoaxes are in power and are prevailing. When will people and the weak win? *SBY*,” he wrote on his account. Ending his tweet with *SBY* signified that he posted the tweet himself.

Jokowi said his government was currently fighting against fake news and calling people to not spread hatred.

“We have long been fighting fake news and hoaxes. We should build a new culture, [with] values of politeness while talking on social media. I have talked about it everywhere,” he said.