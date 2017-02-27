Police said no casualties had been reported from a suspected terrorist attack near Pandawa Park in Cicendo, Bandung, West Java, on Monday morning (27/02).
A man set off a bomb at a field near Pandawa Park, a local water park, and fled to an urban community office building. He then set fire to a room on the second floor of that building and was eventually shot by police forces after a brief firefight.
“The bomb exploded at 9 a.m. There were no victims. The suspect fled to an urban community office, but police took him down in less than two hours,” National Police spokesman Insp. Gen. Boy Rafli Amar said in Jakarta.
“The police are identifying who placed the bomb at the scene, who made it and what the bomber’s motive could have been. We’ll begin by confirming the suspect’s identity,” he added.
Boy said the suspected terrorist — who was shot in his left chest — was allegedly a member of the terrorist group Jamaah Anshar Daulah (JAD), sometimes referred to as Jamaah Anshar Daulah Khilafah Nusantara (JAKDN).