Nigerien President: Image of Islam Tarnished by Terrorism

Nigerien President Mahamadou Issoufou confirmed that he discussed the threat of terrorism with President Joko Widodo or Jokowi in the bilateral meeting that took place at the Presidential Palace on Monday, October 16.

President Issoufou said that the official visit was to discuss about the concern on terrorism, where the image of Islam as a religion has been tarnished by terrorism. President Issoufou argues that the current development of global terrorism has damaged the image of Muslims globally and domestically in Niger.

One of the radical Islamic groups who Mahamadou thinks should be eradicated is Boko Haram, which can be considered as Africa’s ISIS. Boko Haram not only conducts murder and kidnaps, they also conduct their illegal actions with the intent to establish an Islamic nation in Africa.

In addition to terrorism, President Mahamadou Issoufou revealed that he discussed the solidarity between Islamic nations in the form of continuous development, investments, and others.