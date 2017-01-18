The Halal Guys, the most famous food truck in New York City, will be opening their first Indonesian outlet at Senayan City shopping mall in South Jakarta at the end of January.

The Halal Guys will open exclusively for Jakarta Sneaker Day on Jan. 27-28 in the main hall on the eighth floor. After the two-day event, they will start operating from their shop on the fifth floor, near the cinemas.

The Halal Guys started in 1990 as a hot dog cart on the corner of West 53rd and 6th Avenue in New York City to cater to Muslim cab drivers looking for quick halal food for takeaways. Specializing in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean delicacies such as chicken, gyro and falafel, which are usually served with rice or on a sandwich, The Halal Guys became one of the most famous tourist destinations in New York. Besides the United States, they have since also opened outlets in Toronto, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.