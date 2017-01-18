The Halal Guys, the most famous food truck in New York City, will be opening their first Indonesian outlet at Senayan City shopping mall in South Jakarta at the end of January.
The Halal Guys will open exclusively for Jakarta Sneaker Day on Jan. 27-28 in the main hall on the eighth floor. After the two-day event, they will start operating from their shop on the fifth floor, near the cinemas.
The Halal Guys started in 1990 as a hot dog cart on the corner of West 53rd and 6th Avenue in New York City to cater to Muslim cab drivers looking for quick halal food for takeaways. Specializing in Middle Eastern and Mediterranean delicacies such as chicken, gyro and falafel, which are usually served with rice or on a sandwich, The Halal Guys became one of the most famous tourist destinations in New York. Besides the United States, they have since also opened outlets in Toronto, Kuala Lumpur and Manila.
The fame of their chicken, gyro and falafel has inspired a local joint, calling themselves The Halal Boys, to fill the void by catering to those longing for the food served by the famous New York eatery. Inspired by The Halal Guys, they also offer Middle Eastern food, having operated from a few outlets in South Jakarta since 2015. Compared to The Halal Guys, The Halal Boys only offer three items on their menu, which is chicken, gyro or half-and-half over rice for Rp 55,000 ($4.10) per portion.
The Halal Guys
Senayan City mall
Jalan Asia Afrika Lot 19, 5th floor
Senayan, South Jakarta
Opening Hours:
Every day: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.