To serve tourists traveling by sea from Singapore to Indonesia, Majestic Fast Ferry Pte Ltd launched on Thursday a new ferry called Majestic Dream that plies the Singapore-Batam and Singapore-Tanjungpinang routes.

“This is part of our services to ease access to tourists. It just so happens that we’re the only operator to partner with the Indonesian government in terms of increasing the number of foreign tourists coming to the country,” said Majestic Fast Ferry’s Batam promotion head, Victor.

Majestic Dream was designed by Australian naval architect and engineering firm Incat Crowther and built by Indonesian company PT. Cahaya Samudra Shipyard on Batam. In 2016, Majestic Fast Ferry launched three new ferries called Majestic 7, Majestic 8 and Majestic 9.

The 33-meter ferry features 317 seats and two VIP rooms, each consisting of four seats.

Victor says ferry tickets can be purchased at several agents, as well as Alfamart and Indomaret convenience store chains across Indonesia.

“[The roundtrip] from Batam Centre to HarbourFront Centre in Singapore only costs Rp 320,000 [US$24]. The same price is applied for the route from Batam Centre to Singapore’s Tanah Merah, whilst the price for the Sekupang-HarbourFront Centre route is Rp 280,000, [$21]” added Victor.