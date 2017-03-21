Based on Central Statistic Agency (CSA), the exports from Indonesia increased. The trade balance in February 2017 got surplus, about US$ 1,32 billion. One of the export which increased is palm oil.

General Secretary of Indonesian Palm Oil Association (IPOA) North Sumatera, Timbas Prasad Ginting said, in the early of 2017, the palm oil trade of Indonesia got better. It is known from the multiplication of export and the more countries to export.

“The exports get better for the CPO from the upstream to downstream. There are more demands from the countries. The new country asking for it is like Pakistan. During these days, we have planned to multiply the export countries,” he recently said, as quoted fromtribun-medan.com.

He also mentioned, so far, the parliaments in European countries limit to do import. But the other countries still demand on it. “Though the parliaments in European countries limit it, but the others still ask for it. If in Europe, it reached 15 percent. Africa and America reached about 3 percent, but more than 80 percent are from Asia,” he said.