Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has secured the support of the National Democratic Party, or Nasdem, in next year’s West Java gubernatorial election.

Nasdem, which has 5 percent of seats in the West Java Legislative Council (DPRD), announced it will support Ridwan during a jam-packed event at the Tegalega Field of the Lautan Api Monument in Bandung, West Java, on Sunday morning (19/03).

Ridwan expressed his hope that he will be able to go through political negotiations ahead of the election and secure endorsement of other parties.