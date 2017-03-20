Bandung Mayor Ridwan Kamil has secured the support of the National Democratic Party, or Nasdem, in next year’s West Java gubernatorial election.
Nasdem, which has 5 percent of seats in the West Java Legislative Council (DPRD), announced it will support Ridwan during a jam-packed event at the Tegalega Field of the Lautan Api Monument in Bandung, West Java, on Sunday morning (19/03).
Ridwan expressed his hope that he will be able to go through political negotiations ahead of the election and secure endorsement of other parties.
During his 3.5-year mayoral term, Bandung received 225 awards from various organizations and institutions. These achievements, Ridwan said, he would seek to see at the provincial level as well.
Nasdem chairman, Surya Paloh, said the support for Ridwan is part of the party’s commitment to raise credible politicians, including non-party members.
“Nasdem hopes Ridwan Kamil, who is not a member of any political party, remains nonpartisan while serving as a government official,” Surya said.
He also called on Ridwan to uphold the country’s ideology of Pancasila.
Ridwan needs to obtain support from a coalition of political parties, which together have at least 20 seats in the West Java Legislative Council, to run in the election.