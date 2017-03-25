There is a rife speculation that the PKB party will join the PDIP-led coalition.

If they were to be re-elected as Governor and Vice Governor, respectively, incumbent Basuki ‘Ahok’ Tjahaha Purnama and Djarot Saiful Hidayat, must first win the support of more political parties.

For this, the five-party coalition, which had nominated the Ahok-Djarot pair, is reportedly going all-out to lure more political parties to join forces with the current team.

Coalition executive Hasto Kristianto optimistically said over the weekend that another political party would this month join their coalition. However, he did not specify the name of the party.

Hasto is secretary general of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), which leads the five-party coalition. The other four supporting parties are the Golkar Party, the Nasdem Party, the Hanura Party and the PPP Party.

“There will be another political organization that will declare its support (for Ahok-Djarot). We just wait until end of March,” Hasto said last Friday when speaking to reporters after attending a meeting of coalition leaders at the Golkar Party headquarters in Jakarta.

Hasto felt convinced that the incoming political party would meaningfully help in boosting Ahok-Djarot’s chances of winning the runoff election on 19 April 2017. The incumbent pair is being challenged by Anies Baswedan-Sandiaga Uno who narrowly lost to them in the first round of election on 15 February 2017.

PDIP Chairwomen Megawati Soekarnoputri flanked by Ahok (right) and Djarot during a campaign in Jakarta. (Photo source: Kompas.com)

Meanwhile, there is a rife speculation that the PKB party will join the PDIP-led coalition. PKB had in the past formed a coalition with three other parties to back Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono and Sylviana Murni for February election. The pair failed to proceed to the upcoming second round of Jakarta election.

Noted political analyst Yunarto Wijaya confirmed this by saying that PKB definitely could not avoid joining the PDIP coalition for Ahok-Djarot’s re-election next month as reported by wartakota.tribunnews.com.

Yunarto argued that PKB had joined PDIP and other parties to secure Joko ‘Jokowi’ Widodo’s election in the 2014 presidential election. Formed by Nadhlatul Ulama (NU), Indonesia’s largest and moderate Muslim organization, PKB currently has three seats in the Jokowi cabinet.

Governor Ahok is still widely perceived to be among President Jokowi’s strongest allies. As vice governor of Jakarta, Ahok took over from then Governor Jokowi after the latter’s election as president. They allegedly had strong chemistry with one another when leading Jakarta.

In last Friday’s meeting, the PDIP-led coalition leaders evaluated the work of its winning teams and found ways to make sure that all eligible voters would use their voting right next month. As reported by tempo.co, on the occasion they talked about concrete programs like the training of their witnesses to monitor polling stations on the runoff election day.

Meanwhile, besides luring more political parties to join, the PDI-P coalition is showing more determination to prevent Ahok’s current status as a blasphemy defendant from gravely affecting his electability. The Christian governor’s political opponents are allegedly trying harder to use his blasphemy case to block his re-election.