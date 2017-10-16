More Independent Candidates, Higher Voter Turnout During 2017 Simultaneous Elections

Independent political candidates as well as voter turnout rose in the run-up to the 2017 simultaneous local government direct elections compared to 2015, the home affairs minister said on Saturday (14/10).

To fund those elections, Rp 5.8 trillion ($544 million) was taken from seven provincial, 76 regency and 18 city budgets, Home Affairs Minister Tjahjo Kumolo said.

The elections showed a turnout of 44.4 million voters to vote for 310 paired candidates, Tjahjo said, adding that nine couples were independent candidates. In 2015, the percentage of voters was 65-75 percent of the country’s population of voter-eligible citizens.