Molotov cocktails exploded at the Jl. Jendral Sudirman branch office of state-owned Bank BNI 46 and the Tembilahan office of Bank Riau-Kepri on Jl. Hang Tuah, Indragiri Hilir, on Saturday. No fatalities were reported in the incidents.

Indragiri Hilir Police chief Adj. Sr. Comr. Dolifar Manurung said the Molotov cocktail at Bank Riau-Kepri Tembilahan was thrown after office hours from the roadside. The perpetrator is alleged to have worked alone and have been riding a motorbike.

“When the incident occurred, some security guards and employees were still inside the office,” said Dolifar, adding that the explosion had damaged two motorbikes parked on the office’s terrace.

A few seconds later, another Molotov cocktail exploded at the Bank BNI 46 branch office located next to Bank Riau-Kepri Tembilahan, but it hit an empty yard and caused no damage.

He said some witnesses saw the perpetrator, who had a hat on their head, lighting the fuse of the Molotov cocktail on their motorbike. The person ran away as soon as the bomb exploded.

“We have processed the crime scenes. We will examine the CCTV recordings from the two banks to identify the perpetrator,” said Dolifar, adding that evidence had also been collected from the crime scenes.